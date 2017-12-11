EASY INSTALL
There are extensions to sign into multiple accounts, but Ghost is a much better solution than any of these. Plus, Ghost is built on Chromium, so it works with all the Google Chrome extensions you love already. | View article on MakeUseOf.com
Ghost Browser allows you to log into any website with multiple accounts from one window. This can be very handy when you manage multiple social media profiles for each of the social media platforms. | View article on the Buffer blog
Since the Internet is your office, you need a tool that helps you get things done online. Ghost Browser is designed to simplify your browsing experience, keep you organized, and boost your productivity. | View article on the Shopify blog
Ghost Browser can make all departments at your tech company become more productive and finish their work faster.
Gain a competitive edge without sacrificing security and with more browsing privacy than the major browsers.
It’s an enterprise-level solution for the most common productivity issues.
Multilogin capabilities mean you can log in to multiple accounts in all of your Google products and others.
Manage your multiple clients or properties without wasting time on all of the ‘set up’ and transition tasks.
Sessions will give you clean search engine results with one click, Ghost Proxy Control lets you assign a different IP to each tab and Projects keep your properties separate and organized so you can deliver better results.
Multilogin means you can log in to multiple accounts on all of your social media sites in one browser window. You can even assign a different IP address to each tab!
Agencies can use Projects to organize clients’ properties and stay logged in to all of them simultaneously for easy access!
Buffer is for publishing. TweetDeck and HootSuite are for listening. But for interacting, nothing beats Ghost Browser!
Programming requires that you store a lot of information in your short term memory to do your job effectively.
Don’t let mundane tasks like logging in and out of different user level accounts run static on your game!
Color-coded Sessions let you stay logged in to all user levels at once, in one browser window, so you can stay focused on the code.
Especially for those tests that can’t be automated, there is no better way to QA the web than to use multilogin capabilities.
Imagine a world where code is committed and with one click, you are logged in to every user level you need to test for – in one browser window.
We imagined that world. Then we built it. Combine the power of Sessions and Projects in Ghost Browser and crush your queue!
For most customer success professionals, handling multiple clients at once is not hard. If only the technology where there to support it!
Sessions allow you to handle and view multiple client accounts and tickets at once so you can close more customers faster. And without building complex internal single sign on solutions.
You want to deliver great custom demos without fiddling around or hiding private stuff in your browser. No problem.
Without setting up different users on your computer, you can prepare everything you need for each client.
Just set up a Profile for each client, save each demo you want to show them as a Project then fire it up in one second once the meeting starts.
Install Ghost and import your Chrome settings AND extensions in under 2 minutes.
Use Ghost Browser on Mac OSx and Windows. (Linux is on the roadmap)
Backed by 1,000s of Chromium open source developers around the world.
Our entire team participates in support and we can’t wait to hear from you!
Ghost Browser is built on Chromium so you already know how to use it.
Here are the features that really make it special.
Say goodbye to the inefficient methods of using browser profiles, multiple browsers or browser extensions with bad interfaces just to log in to a web site with multiple different accounts.
The multilogin capabilities of Sessions are the solution you’ve needed the whole time and the only one you’ll ever need again.
Sessions are color-coded tabs that have isolated cookie jars so you can handle multilogin with ease – in one browser window. You can even name the Sessions to help you stay even more organized!
Once you start using Sessions, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
We all have to switch among many different tasks through the workday. Ghost Browser will save your TabLists into Tasks so you can easily focus on just the tabs you need right now.
The beauty is that Tasks also recognize your different Sessions and will keep you logged in.
When you need to quickly switch among Tasks, one click will get you there and you’ll save hours each week on the log in and log out time alone, not to mention the increased focus you’ll enjoy.
The concept of browser tabs is antiquated. Monitors have more horizontal real estate these days so there is no reason you should have to click through a bunch of tabs just to find the one you are looking for.
The Productivity sidebar lets you organize your Tasks and Sessions while actually allowing you to read the entire tab title.
You’ll get work done faster and with a lower stress level once you switch to sidebar browsing.
Ghost is an alternate browser built on a familiar platform – Chromium.
That means three important things: It’s secure; You already know how to use it; and in less than a minute you can replicate your Chrome experience by importing all of your settings AND extensions.
You probably thought it would be hard to switch browsers. And normally you’d be right! But not when you are switching to Ghost.
Download Ghost Browser now. We’ll import your settings and extensions from Chrome (or any other browser) in under two minutes.